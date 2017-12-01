FUSE

The 9 Best Pitbull Songs You Forgot Were Absolute Jams

It's possible you never even heard some of these singles by the prolific rapper...but you should. Following the release of his 'Greatest Hits' album out today, check out nine more excellent cuts from Mr. 305

“Get It Started (ft. Shakira)”

A collaboration between Shakira and Pitbull, two of the most celebrated Spanish-speaking musicians in the world, makes a lot of sense, but what they ended up producing was still something of a surprise. Shakira belts the pre-chorus, just before an EDM-style beat kicks the listener out of their chair and makes them jump. It’s a big tune, but it wasn’t a big hit.

“Shut It Down (ft. Akon)”

After finally making it big with English tracks like "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Hotel Room Service,” Pitbull kept the singles coming from his album Rebelution, and “Shut It Down” with Akon was next up. While it wasn’t quite as big as the previous two, it’s still a banger thanks to that electro drop.

Prince Royce - “Back It Up (ft. Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez)”

Prince Royce has been a massive star in the Latin music world for years now, and “Back It Up” was supposed to be the single that helped him cross over and become the kind of musician who can score hits in both English and Spanish. He even got both Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull to sign on, and while it deserved to be an international smash, it didn’t reach the heights the three musicians expected.

“Wild Wild Love (ft. G.R.L.)”

After hitting No. 1 with his Kesha collab “Timber,” Pitbull continued to be inspired by all things country western, and that style was present in this minor single. This time around, he recruited up-and-coming girl group G.R.L. to sing the hook, and to this day, it remains one of the outfit's few hits.

“Back in Time”

Written and recorded for the movie Men In Black 3, the poppy soundtrack cut samples a decades-old song to give it a throwback feel, which is a strange theme for a film about aliens and technology. Somehow, the whole thing works, and “Back in Time” is, against all odds, incredibly easy to fall in love with...though it was only something of a charting success.

Enrique Iglesias - “I’m A Freak (ft. Pitbull)”

Enrique Iglesias enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in America in the early part of this decade thanks to songs like “I Like It” and “Tonight (I’m Loving You),” and he intelligently tried to keep that run going with his next album Sex and Love. While a handful of the tracks performed alright, the highly sexual (hence the album title) party anthem “I’m A Freak,” which features frequent collaborator Pitbull, remains a standout.

“Fireball (ft. John Ryan)”

Pitbull’s “Fireball” clearly honors his Latin heritage in this energetic dance tune, which should have been a No. 1.

“Greenlight (ft. Flo Rida and Lunchmoney Lewis)”

Two of the pop's biggest rappers out there—Pitbull and Flo Rida—teamed up with the man who might follow in their footsteps for “Greenlight,” which has yet to completely take over radiowaves. Newcomer Lunchmoney sounds great on the chorus, and with the “Millennial Whoop” doing a lot of the work, it’s strange that this didn’t attract more attention.

Jennifer Lopez - “Live It Up (ft. Pitbull)”

J.Lo and Pitbull have worked together on a number of songs throughout their long, fruitful careers, and it usually results in a big hit single. That was supposed to be the case with this “Starships” soundalike, but after it wasn’t the Song of the Summer in 2013 (which was clearly the intention), the actress-singer all but abandoned her projec and this banger never landed on her subsequent A.K.A. album.

