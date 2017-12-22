Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It’s impossible to argue that Post Malone didn’t have a killer 2017—whether you like his music or not. The musician has arguably become a household name with his signature brand of roughed-up rap, and while a number of other new names also emerged from the hip-hop underground to become quantifiably successful, Malone has the numbers to show that he not only made it to the bigtime, but that he has the power to stay at the top like few can. Post Malone first made his name known back in 2015 with his breakout hit “White Iverson,” though it took him almost two years to get his debut album Stoney out, and by that time, the single was done and nobody was sure what his future looked like. The rapper wasted no time showing everyone that not only was he not about to slip away quietly, but that he was just getting started thanks to single "Congratulations," which features fellow new superstar Quavo, managed to find its way into the top 10. That success kept its parent album alive and set Malone up for even greater things to come.

While Stoney may have been released in December 2016, it will end 2017 as one of the most successful albums of the year, practically living inside the top 10 and holding on much longer than new releases from some of the most established figures. It might not have enjoyed the coveted first week at No. 1 like releases by pop singers or arena rockers, but Post Malone’s album has moved more copies and spent more frames inside the highest tier on the chart than most other titles this year, establishing him as both an industry and fan favorite.

Impressively, the success of Stoney isn’t even the hip-hop artist’s biggest coup of 2017. His single “Rockstar” was a smash from the moment he released it, and it ended up debuting at No. 2, surprising many at the time, as he was still making a name for himself at that point. The track only needed a few weeks to rise to the peak of the singles chart, where it lived for eight weeks, making it the third longest-running No. 1 of this year. It might have required a controversial YouTube strategy to get to the top and stay there, but a leader is a leader, and Post Malone had one of the biggest of 2017.