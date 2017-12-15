Post Malone’s “Rockstar” may have finally fallen from the No. 1 spot on the charts, but that doesn’t mean the song is going to disappear anytime soon. In fact, the hip-hop star behind the hit has ensured that it will experience an entire second life thanks to a new version released today.

Latin superstars Nicky Jam and Ozuna have hopped on the Latin remix of “Rockstar,” putting their own flavor on one of the biggest songs of 2017. They waste no time making themselves heard, as the track opens in Spanish. In fact, Post Malone isn’t heard until almost a minute and a half in, when the original familiar chorus kicks in. Th song is still a laidback jam, and while it might be primarily in a different language now, the feeling the first edition of “Rockstar” gave the listener is still present.