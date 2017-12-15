Post Malone’s “Rockstar” may have finally fallen from the No. 1 spot on the charts, but that doesn’t mean the song is going to disappear anytime soon. In fact, the hip-hop star behind the hit has ensured that it will experience an entire second life thanks to a new version released today.
Latin superstars Nicky Jam and Ozuna have hopped on the Latin remix of “Rockstar,” putting their own flavor on one of the biggest songs of 2017. They waste no time making themselves heard, as the track opens in Spanish. In fact, Post Malone isn’t heard until almost a minute and a half in, when the original familiar chorus kicks in. Th song is still a laidback jam, and while it might be primarily in a different language now, the feeling the first edition of “Rockstar” gave the listener is still present.
Fellow rapper 21 Savage, who rode “Rockstar” all the way to No. 1 along with his friend Post Malone, has been replaced entirely in favor of the two Puerto Rican musicians, both of whom are some of the most talented and most successful in their genre. This new take on the eight-week No. 1 smash will help it reach a new group of people who might not have heard it yet (if that’s even possible), and while it’s time at the top of the charts may have passed, remixes like this Latin cut will keep the song alive for a while longer.
“Rockstar” is expected to be featured on Post Malone’s upcoming sophomore album Beer Bongs & Bentleys, which will be released at some point next year. After listening to "Rockstar" en Español, watch fellow rapper G-Eazy talk about his new album The Beautiful & Damned and mix a delicious drink.
