Getty Images

Update: The two hip-hop musicians dropped their collaborative work right on time, just like they promised.

Christmas is about to come early for Quavo and Travis Scott fans, as the two hip-hop powerhouses have revealed that their much-talked-about collaborative album is finally coming...and it’s coming tonight. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, an album fronted by both Travis Scott and Migos member Quavo, is now slated to arrive online at some point tonight, presumably midnight, as that is technically the beginning of a new charting week, and the two rappers are surely looking to debut their new collection as high on the chart as possible. Quavo shared the good news on his Instagram page earlier today (December 21), sending his fans into an excited frenzy.

The post that shocked fans initially came with the caption "F U C K I T W E D R O P I T T O N I G H T G A N G ! ! !," and he followed that image up a short time later with what we can assume is the album's cover, which is simultaneously crude and incredible.

Both Quavo and Scott have been talking about Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho for a year now, which is a long time for artists who typically move at a rapid pace. The two haven’t properly released any music from the album yet, though they’ve been busy sharing plenty of other tunes throughout 2017. This new project is Quavo’s second album of the year, following Migos’ Culture, which hit No. 1 in January, and it's the first for Scott. The trio is slated to release another album in 2018, as is Scott, so they may not be able to devote much time to promoting Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.