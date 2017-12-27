Rihanna's cousin was tragically killed in a Barbados shooting, and the singer is sharing memories with her fallen family member.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence," Rihanna posted on Instagram along with heartwarming photos of the pair together on Instagram. She didn't mention his name, but local news outlets quickly picked up the story. Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. last night (Dec. 26) and was rushed to the hospital before passing away from his injuries, Barbados Today reports. He was 21 years old. The unidentified suspect reportedly fled the scene.