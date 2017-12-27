Rihanna's cousin was tragically killed in a Barbados shooting, and the singer is sharing memories with her fallen family member.
"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence," Rihanna posted on Instagram along with heartwarming photos of the pair together on Instagram. She didn't mention his name, but local news outlets quickly picked up the story. Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. last night (Dec. 26) and was rushed to the hospital before passing away from his injuries, Barbados Today reports. He was 21 years old. The unidentified suspect reportedly fled the scene.
On Rihanna’s birthday in February, Alleyne shared a lovely message on Instagram: “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy birthday, cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.” The holiday season is meant to be a time of joy, but unfortunately Rihanna and her family have to mourn the close of their close relative. The singer's fans flooded her social media with their condolences and well wishes, which was a beautiful sign of compassion and empathy despite not knowing Alleyne personally. We will continue to update with more details as they come.
Below, watch a baby Rihanna reflect on life in Barbados before fame in this 2006 interview:
User Comments