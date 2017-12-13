The list of artists nominated, but not included, is full of notable names, including Depeche Mode, the Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, LL Cool J, and Rage Against the Machine, but one stands out above all the rest: Radiohead , and the fact that they were overlooked seems to be the most flagrant mistake.

This morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its annual list of inductees, and as always, a handful of deserving figures are set to be rewarded for their contributions to music, while many others will have to try again some other time. The 2018 class is rather small—only five main acts in Nina Simone , Bon Jovi , The Cars, Dire Straits and Moody Blues plus a special award to be received by Sister Rosetta Tharpe—and there are so many great names that were seemingly shunned, including one standout in particular.

This is the first year the alternative band has been nominated, and it would have sent a wonderful signal to younger fans of the genre to choose them. While it will always be an institution, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame does have a problem attracting younger people, and part of the reason is that the bands included are, for the most part, not as beloved by or relevant to younger crowds. That’s not the case with Radiohead, and the fact that they didn’t make it in is a shame and a missed opportunity for all involved.

13 of the 18 artists nominated for induction this time around weren’t chosen, which is a surprisingly large percentage. Sure, not everyone can be included, but why such a tiny group? Five or six names is typically what what the Hall of Fame goes with, but throughout the decades, there have been as many years when the number of inductees has been higher, so why not add just one more name to the list? There have been instances when the organization chooses 8, 12, or even 15 artists to be honored, so including just another familiar name wouldn’t have been much of a stretch.

While Radiohead won’t be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, more nominations are sure to come their way, and it might not be too long before they are selected...and the same can be said for the other acts on the list of those not chosen this time around. Hopefully it’s sooner, rather than later, because Radiohead fans are known to be vocal when their favorite band doesn’t receive the love they believe it deserves.

