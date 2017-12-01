This year, Sia is doing her best to ensure that the only Christmas music you hear is hers.
The powerhouse singer-songwriter has welcomed December by releasing yet another holiday-themed music video, this time for her song “Candy Cane Lane.” The claymation clip sees a Sia-like child, complete with red and green hair covering her face (just like the real musician), playing in the snow in her yard on, you guessed it, Candy Cane Lane. She and her shaggy pooch watch a mischievous, demented snowman-esque creature mess around with people’s chimneys and roof-hop, and the thing makes it clear that it is no Frosty The Snowman.
Eventually, the child captures this snow monster with a net made of strings of lights...but of course it escapes and disappears into the great white scene. The magic of Christmas clearly cannot be captured, even by Sia! This new project is just the latest seasonal video shared by the Aussie, who just last week unwrapped the visual for her song “Santa’s Coming For Us,” which featured Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard—the real people, not figures made of clay.
“Candy Cane Lane” is one of the original Christmas tunes Sia penned for her first holiday album Everyday Is Christmas, which deserves to become an annual staple. Next, get into the spirit by watching Fuse staffer eat gross holiday foods for the first time—yum!
