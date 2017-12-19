Benicio Del Toro is back for Sicario 2: Soldado, the action-filled sequel to the 2015 original. In the debut trailer that dropped today (Dec. 19), Del Toro's agent Alejandro Gillick reteams with Federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin).

While Emily Blunt and Sicario's original director Denis Villeneuve didn't return for the new movie (screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, it still looks like an explosive joyride. The haunting trailer dives right into the heat of the war at the U.S./Mexico border, as the drug cartels have brought along terrorists to help with their mission. "You're gonna help us start a war," Graver tells Gillick. "With who?" the agent says. Graver's response? "Everyone."