12 Times The 'Stranger Things' Cast Won Our Hearts Off-Screen In 2017

Photo of the day

Dec. 21: Uzi Covers Billboard

Lil Uzi Vert was seemingly everywhere in 2017, so it's no surprise to see the hip-hop rockstar starring in his own cover for 'Billboard''s Year in Music 2017 issue. The magazine, which comes out on December 30th, also comes in three special alternative covers featuring Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Read the interview here.