Best of 2017
12 Times The 'Stranger Things' Cast Won Our Hearts Off-Screen In 2017
The actors were just as endearing outside of the popular Netflix series
The cast took home the win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards, which came with an impassioned speech from David Harbour...as well as a meme-worthy bout of facial expressions from Winona Ryder! Here's the full, politically-charged transcript:
"I would just like to say, in light of all that's going on in the world today, it's difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things, but this award from you who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper. And through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominately narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.
Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of 'Stranger Things,' we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters and when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility. Thank you."
Noah Schnapp performing on stage with Panic! At The Disco (March 2nd) pic.twitter.com/pYMU67Xza2— Stranger Things Posts (@ST_Posts) March 3, 2017
Panic! At the Disco surprised fans during their Madison Square Garden back in March, where the band brought Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp on stage. The buddies came together to sing along to "L.A. Devotee" off Panic!'s Death of a Bachelor album. Schnapp was the main star in last September's twisted video for "L.A. Devotee", where he was inducted into an underground Los Angeles cult.
Netflix announced in April that an animated reboot of Carmen Sandiego is in the works and is set for a 2019 premiere. Gina Rodriguez will voice the infamous fedora-wearing villain, while Finn Wolfhard (who stars as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things) will be the voice actor for Player, Carmen's accomplice.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (alongside Moonlight favorite Ashton Sanders, Paris Jackson and models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes) appeared in The xx's video for "I Dare You" in collaboration with Calvin Klein. The five friends wander around a Los Angeles haunted house (which may or may not be haunted) in the breathtakingly stunning, '90s-inspired visual that runs for almost seven minutes.
Gaten Matarazzo (who plays fan favorite Dustin on the series) joined a slew of other actors for Katy Perry's wacky-as-hell video for August's "Swish Swish." Matarazzo's genuine goofiness paired perfectly with the singer's tongue-in-cheek version of the 1996 classic Space Jam movie.
That same month, Gaten continued to flex his music video skills by starring in Computer Games' visual for their "Lost Boys Life" single “We’re both huge fans of Stranger Things,” Chuck Criss, Darren’s older brother, said in a press release. “The song shares many of the same ’80s electronica influences that can be heard throughout the series.” Darren also reveals they had Matarazzo in mind to star in the video from its early planning stages. “We wrote the entire treatment around him,” he says.
Millie Bobby Brown already proved her rap skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, and the Stranger Things star showed off once again during her appearance on the show in November. This time around, she rapped a season 1 recap of the Netflix series.
"Let's go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three / Just four boys in the basement chillin' playin' D&D / There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike / But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes," Brown begins. The fire continues when she channels her inner Cardi B when she spits "All I need is my Eggo waffles, I'm in love with those/ What I'm left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose" in a similar "Bodak Yellow" flow. Who knew Brown had so many BARZ?!
It's no question that the Stranger Things kids are some of Hollywood's most talented rising actors, but did you know they could all sing as well? Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp showed off their impressive talents during a Motown medley with James Corden back in November. Is there anything these actors can't do?!
Finn Wolfhard is obviously no stranger (hehe) to horror themes, and he translated his knowledge from the small screen to the big one in his anticipated role in September's It. He received critical acclaim for his role as the foul-mouthed Richie Tozier and quickly became viewers' favorite character in the movie.
Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery formed the best (and unexpected) bond in season 2 of the series as Dustin and Steve! The pair's friendship went beyond the show when they came together to answer some of fans' most searched questions on the internet, including "Is Joe Keery related to Ben Schwartz?"
You can always expect some fun moments when the Stranger Things boys come together for a television appearance! The cast popped up on Fallon in November, where Finn Wolfhard revealed just how much he's obsessed with High School Musical. His impression of Troy Bolton is pretty spot on!
