In today's unsurprising but equally exciting news, Stranger Things is officially renewed for a third season! Netflix confirmed it all on Twitter today, writing "FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening."

But of course, we all knew this was coming. Back in August, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed they plan to film one more after the third season in a Vulture interview. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt added, referring to the beloved Stranger Things kids who may not be able to handle heading to the Upside Down so often. The concept could also get stale after a while, especially as the teen actors get older. “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!” Ross continued. “It’s ridiculous!