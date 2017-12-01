In today's unsurprising but equally exciting news, Stranger Things is officially renewed for a third season! Netflix confirmed it all on Twitter today, writing "FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening."
But of course, we all knew this was coming. Back in August, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed they plan to film one more after the third season in a Vulture interview. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt added, referring to the beloved Stranger Things kids who may not be able to handle heading to the Upside Down so often. The concept could also get stale after a while, especially as the teen actors get older. “They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!” Ross continued. “It’s ridiculous!
Stranger Things Season 2 was released on Netflix on October 27, 2017. Compared to the first go-around (which had eight episodes), it featured nine episodes, deeper plots and more of a cinematic feel. While it's to early for the creators to share the next story line, it will be interesting to see how much further they plan to take the cast in the Upside Down.
The Duffer brothers previously hinted at additional seasons back in February, saying they plan for the Netflix fan favorite to stick around for four or five seasons. But of course, that may vary depending on what route the series takes along the way. "I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top," Matt told Entertainment Weekly.
