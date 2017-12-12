Chance the Rapper and SZA were mere rising stars back in 2014 when they released their "Child's Play" collaboration. Fast forward to three years later and the now-superstar pair came together to perform at SZA sold-out show at NYC's Irving Plaza.

The moment was totally Instagram-worthy, as Lil Chano seemingly came out of nowhere to surprise the concertgoers. The two buddies appeared to be just as thrilled as their fans while singing the highlight from SZA's 2014 Z EP. Let's all enjoy the rare performance together while secretly hoping these guys rushed to the studio to record yet another amazing collaboration!