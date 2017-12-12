Chance the Rapper and SZA were mere rising stars back in 2014 when they released their "Child's Play" collaboration. Fast forward to three years later and the now-superstar pair came together to perform at SZA sold-out show at NYC's Irving Plaza.
The moment was totally Instagram-worthy, as Lil Chano seemingly came out of nowhere to surprise the concertgoers. The two buddies appeared to be just as thrilled as their fans while singing the highlight from SZA's 2014 Z EP. Let's all enjoy the rare performance together while secretly hoping these guys rushed to the studio to record yet another amazing collaboration!
Chance The Rapper joined SZA on stage at her show tonight during “Child’s Play” in NY. pic.twitter.com/RjafVghuaA— DAILY SZA (@DailySZA) December 12, 2017
