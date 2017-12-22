When we heard that SZA would be connecting with Solange for her "The Weekend" video, the anticipation levels ran high for what we thought would be a spectacular storyline. But instead, the A Seat at the Table artist gave SZA a watered-down version of "Cranes in the Sky."

"The Weekend" is a huge fan favorite from SZA's CTRL, with both ladies and men belting out the song whenever it's played at concerts, parties and on the radio in their cars. So it's quite disappointing when the accompanying video doesn't share the same thrills as the tune, which is about women time-sharing the same man. Rather than laying out a storyline that could've been soap opera-worthy (in the most artful way possible), it plays more like a visual slow dance. SZA is the only person in the video, frolicking, musing and swaying among very drab backgrounds: a balcony, a parking lot, a loft, etc.