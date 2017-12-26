Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The nominations for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards were revealed about a month ago live on TV, and since then, much of the conversation concerning music’s biggest night has revolved around topics like which songs were ignored, which albums didn’t quite receive the attention they deserve, and which of the Best New Artist contenders might end up with the prize when the ceremony rolls around in January, but there is a new nomination worthy of discussing that nobody seems to even have noticed. When the nominations were first called out by singer Andra Day back in late November, hip-hop musician Logic’s breakout hit "1-800-273-8255" was named one of the five nominees for Song of the Year, and that means that everybody involved in putting pen to paper is up for that trophy. When Day first called out the names, she read four: Alessia Caracciolo (better known simply as Alessia Cara), Sir Robert Bryson Hall II (Logic), Arjun Ivatury (record producer and songwriter 6ix), and Khalid Robinson (a.k.a. Khalid).

Since that day, the Recording Academy has quietly added another name to that group: Drew Taggart, one half of the EDM-pop hit-making duo The Chainsmokers. Somehow, his late inclusion didn’t receive the attention that one might assume, but since it wasn't present at first, it's entirely possible that nobody knows yet. In fact, Taggart himself doesn't even seem to have mentioned it. A report published by Billboard back in November claimed at the time that the chart-topping musician had silently co-written "1-800-273-8255," even though none of the artists involved would confirm his involvement. That claim has now been confirmed, and because of that, he’s now up for one of the music industry's most highly coveted prizes, which is something his many detractors surely never would have imagined when The Chainsmokers first started making it big.

It is incredibly rare for the organization behind the GRAMMYs to alter any nominations between when they are announced and when the ceremony is held, and the group didn't make a statement when Taggart's name was added, which is now visible on the GRAMMYs official website. The Chainsmokers are already up for a trophy this year (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their Coldplay collab “Something Just Like This”), and they’ve collected one award from three previous nominations, but seeing even just one of them in the Song of the Year field is still something that will take some getting used to. It’s Drew’s first solo nom, and his second in one of the four major categories, as The Chainsmokers were up for Best New Artist last year.