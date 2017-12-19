2017 was the year of revival news, and the latest show that will be getting the reboot treatment is The Office. NBC is eyeing the classic comedy series to return once again.
But there's a catch—Steve Carell (who played the hilarious Michael Scott) will not be returning. Wait...WHAT?! TV Line was the first to report the revival announcement, but according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, the network is currently looking for a new person to take over the role at paper supply company Dunder Mifflin. Carell's Scott was one of the most memorable characters on the show, so it would be strange to do another season without his input. But the revival will reportedly include returning cast members from the original series as well as new cast members.
“We often talk about The Office; I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday but not now,’” NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt stated during last summer’s TCA. “There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.” And just yesterday, Angela Kinsey tweeted: "Ummm @nbc call me.... have a quick question for you. Also call @creedbratton because he is blowing up my phone. K. Thx. Byeeeeeee."
Ummm @nbc call me.... have a quick question for you. Also call @creedbratton because he is blowing up my phone. K. Thx. Byeeeeeee. 💃— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) December 19, 2017
The U.S. version of The Office aired on NBC from March 24, 2005 to May 16, 2013 and ran for nine seasons. Along with Steve Carell (who left the show in Season 7), the ensemble cast included Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Leslie David Baker, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Creed Bratton, Ed Helms. Ellie Kemper, Craig Robinson, Paul Lieberstein, and Phylllis Smith.
Do you think a reboot of The Office is a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
