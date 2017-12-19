2017 was the year of revival news, and the latest show that will be getting the reboot treatment is The Office. NBC is eyeing the classic comedy series to return once again.

But there's a catch—Steve Carell (who played the hilarious Michael Scott) will not be returning. Wait...WHAT?! TV Line was the first to report the revival announcement, but according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, the network is currently looking for a new person to take over the role at paper supply company Dunder Mifflin. Carell's Scott was one of the most memorable characters on the show, so it would be strange to do another season without his input. But the revival will reportedly include returning cast members from the original series as well as new cast members.