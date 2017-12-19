“He pulled me back to bed and more things happened,” she then said. “He anally penetrated me without my consent, which I actually believe at that point I cried out, like, ‘No,’ and he didn’t continue to do that — but he also had a [beer] bottle with him the entire time. He used the bottle at one point to penetrate me without my consent.” The woman also states her roommates could hear what was happening but shut them out of the room, but later explained the incident to them.

The incredibly graphic recollection of the 2001 incident is harrowing, where the victim's story (who The Daily Beast give the name Sarah) was brought up by the college's student court. “He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman said. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.” The details become more brutal, with the woman claiming Miller punched her in the mouth during sex and choked her to the point where she couldn't breathe.

T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assaulting a former female classmate during his time at George Washington University. The Daily Beast reported the news today, which finds the anonymous victim coming forward for the first time following years of hushed whispers about the assault.

The woman went to GW's campus police a year later, and after a trial that lasted a few weeks the university told her "the issue had been resolved." Once Miller got word The Daily Beast was planning to report on these incidents a few weeks ago, he and his wife Kate issued a statement. "Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again," they said in reference to the #MeToo movement. "It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators."

See Miller's joint statement in full below:

We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.”



We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced). We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye. She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.

We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda. We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real. We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.