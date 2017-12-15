Another year, another Fuse Top 40 champion! Since the launch of our Top 40 of 2017 poll in November, fans have feverishly voted for their favorite artists in hopes of crowning the No. 1 video of the year. After 7 million votes logged over six intense rounds, Linkin Park 's "One More Light" is officially Fuse's No. 1 video of 2017!

Round 1 of the poll saw 40 of the year's most popular videos go head-to-head for a chance to continue in the competition. A few weeks later, three lucky wildcards returned in Round 4 for a second run—but everyone ultimately fell to Linkin Park, who released "One More Light" in September as the lead single off their seventh studio album.

Along with snagging their first-ever Fuse Top 40 crown, Linkin Park also dropped their latest live compilation album, One More Light Live, today, so major congrats to both the band and the fans who tirelessly voted. The release of "One More Light" proved especially momentous in light of frontman Chester Bennington's untimely death, as the video features a montage of Bennington's past performances. Bandmate Mike Shinoda expressed that "fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester."

Below, watch Linkin Park's 2011 On The Record special in full, featuring an in-depth interview with Bennington and Shinoda: