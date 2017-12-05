The people love their pop artists and, specifically, the people of Twitter really love their pop artists.
Twitter released their year-end data to reveal the most buzzed about artists in the world and in America, along with stats on the most mentioned songs on Twitter, the biggest fan armies and more. BTS was the most buzzed-about celebrity in the world for 2017 with @BTS_twt followed by fellow phenomenon K-pop boy band Seventeen and "Havana" superstar Camila Cabello.
BTS was also the most tweeted-about music artist in the U.S., beating out Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles.
K-pop also had a strong showing when it came to the most-mentioned songs with EXO's summer hit "Ko Ko Bop" earning the most mentions of the year—perhaps with help from the famous #kokobopchallenge—while the boy band was also the most popular celebrity to join Twitter in 2017.
Meanwhile, Demi Lovato's #Lovatics were named the biggest fan army on Twitter for 2017. Scroll down for the full list.
Se que e llegado tarde pero lo quería hacer😁#KoKoBopHalloweenChallenge 👹👺👻@weareoneEXO 💛🌌#KokobopChallenge 👌 pic.twitter.com/uBpeTzi1bu— 👑LORD NARIZÓN👃💛🌌 (@jakelinneestrad) November 3, 2017
Top 10 most tweeted-about music artists in the U.S.:
1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)
3. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)
4. Chance the Rapper (@chancetherapper)
5. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
6. Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony)
7. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
8. Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes)
9. Rihanna (@rihanna)
10. Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)
Top 10 most buzzed-about celebrities around the world:
1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17)
3. Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello)
4. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
5. Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)
6. Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)
7. Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles)
8. Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan)
9. Monsta X (@OfficialMonstaX)
10. Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan)
Televised events the Twittersphere kept tweeting about:
1. Miss Universe
2. 2017 Billboard Music Awards
3. Super Bowl 51
Songs with the most # mentions:
1. Ko Ko Bop - EXO (#kokobop)
2. Hey Ma - Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello (#heyma)
3. You Are - GOT7 (#youare)
4. Work From Home - Fifth Harmony (#workfromhome)
5. Reggaeton Lento - CNCO (#reggaetonlento)
6. Hey DJ - CNCO & Yandel (#heydj)
7. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber (#love_yourself)
8. Never Ever - GOT7 (#neverever)
9. Exs and Ohs - Elle King (#exsandohs)
10. PILLOWTALK - Zayn (#pillowtalk)
The biggest fan armies on Twitter
1. #lovatics
2. #littlemonsters
3. #harmonizers
4. #beliebers
5. #5sosfam
The most popular celebrities who joined in 2017
1. EXO (@weareoneEXO)
2. Wanna One (@WannaOne_twt)
3. LaVar Ball (@Lavarbigballer)
4. Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22)
5. Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder)
6. Morrissey (@officialmoz)
7. Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay)
8. Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton)
9. Asahd Khaled (@asahdkhaled)
