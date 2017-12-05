The people love their pop artists and, specifically, the people of Twitter really love their pop artists.

Twitter released their year-end data to reveal the most buzzed about artists in the world and in America, along with stats on the most mentioned songs on Twitter, the biggest fan armies and more. BTS was the most buzzed-about celebrity in the world for 2017 with @BTS_twt followed by fellow phenomenon K-pop boy band Seventeen and "Havana" superstar Camila Cabello.

BTS was also the most tweeted-about music artist in the U.S., beating out Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles.