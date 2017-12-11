Take a look at "Heart Shaker," the girl group's fourth K-pop single released this year, that brings yet another heavy helping of pop perfection with sweet hooks throughout the chorus on top of its punchy, vintage surf pop–inspired production. The ninesome has consistently found ways to slightly tweak their feel-good style to incorporate fresh musical and conceptual elements, as the ninesome sing to a lover: "You're my heart shaker, shaker."

Since their late-2015 debut, TWICE has only grown bigger and stronger in leading the K-pop scene and the ladies are ending their biggest year yet with a heartwarming new single and video.

In the accompanying "Heart Shaker" video, TWICE bring their signature adorableness and quirky ways as the girls share loads of hugs among each other along with some ridiculously fun squatting-dancing moves on the pre-chorus. Look out for TWICE to transform into a super-stylish 18-member squad wearing seasonal sweaters and skirts at the end too.

"Heart Shaker" is the lead single off TWICE's new Merry & Happy album, a deluxe repackage of their chart-topping Twicetagram album. With "Heart Shaker" already in the Top 100 of the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart, it looks like another inevitable hit for the ladies.

Watch the new MV above