FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

December 2017

Worth 1,000 Words

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities.

1 / 1

Dec. 4: Dynamic Duo

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Liam Payne (L) and Niall Horan attend 102.7 KIIS FM's J
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

One Direction may be in hiatus, but that doesn’t mean the guys of 1D are no longer bros. Liam Payne and Niall Horan ran into each other backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 and managed to sneak a pic in between their solo performances. “good to see you bro” Payne commented on Instagram.

1 / 1
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Liam Payne (L) and Niall Horan attend 102.7 KIIS FM's J

    Dec. 4: Dynamic Duo

    One Direction may be in hiatus, but that doesn’t mean the guys of 1D are no longer bros. Liam Payne and Niall Horan ran into each other backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 and managed to sneak a pic in between their solo performances. “good to see you bro” Payne commented on Instagram.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Hitting The Road

    See Dashboard Confessional's 2018 U.S. Tour

    Adorable

    Harlem Rapper Unites With 81-Year-Old Over 'Words With Friends'

    R.I.P.

    Watch Good Charlotte Pay Tribute to Lil Peep at His Memorial

    Pre-Game

    'Trivial Takedown': Sevyn Streeter & Carly Aquilino Flex Their 'Saved by the Bell' Knowledge

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 14: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z perform on the main stage on day 3 of the Yahoo! Wireless FestiList

    Jay-Z's 11 Best Live Collaborations

    Photo Feature

    Werk, Bitch! Britney Spears' Epic Style Evolution

    AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 28: Pitbull performs at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 28, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (PhoDale!

    The 9 Best Pitbull Songs You Forgot Were Jams

    MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction aPlaylist

    Life After One Direction: The 9 Best Solo Singles by Former Members

    Load More