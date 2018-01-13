Plus, the Fuse Music Video of the Year category returns for a second, even bigger year that sees a stacked lineup featuring BTS ' "Spring Day," EXO 's "Power," Monsta X's "Dramarama," Red Velvet 's "Peek-A-Boo," Seventeen 's "Clap," VIXX 's "Shangri-La," IU 's "Palette," B.A.P 's "Wake Me Up," PSY 's "New Face" and more deserving contenders competing to be named top MV of the year.

It's once again that time to give it your all to support the best in Korean pop, drama, television and more in the 13th Annual Soompi Awards . For more than a decade, Soompi —a.k.a. the longest-running K-pop site and one of the scene's most trusted names and outlets—has gathered the biggest names in K-entertainment and is asking the fans to choose the best of the year in their yearly award show. This year, Fuse is proud to once again be the media partner to the awards with 30 categories across K-pop and K-drama categories, alongside Twitter as the promotion partner and famous music-video company Zany Bros as the production partner.

Also, the Twitter Best Fandom (#TwitterBestFandom) award also returns with fans able to vote for their favorite acts on Twitter using the dedicated hashtag #Team followed by the name of the group on January 27 and February 3. Look out for the #SoompiAwards and its very own Twitter emoji when you start a conversation on Twitter with #SoompiAwards, #13thSoompiAwards or #SoompiAwards2018.

Last year's Soompi Awards earned a staggering 100 million votes from 139 countries with this year looking to beat even that with categories like Artist of the Year, Breakout Artist, Best Music Reality Show, Best Kiss, Drama of the Year and more. Fans have the power to award the stars they deem most deserving.

Now, it's time to support your favorites! Vote now to see all the nominees and be sure to look out for new videos every day featuring the nominees, interviews and exclusive updates on Fuse. What are you waiting for?! You have until February 20!