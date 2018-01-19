The GLAAD Media Awards announced their 2017 nominees list on Friday, and it is an awesome mix of celebrity figures, TV shows and movies that celebrate a range of diversity.
One of the categories that we're most excited about is Outstanding Music Artist (naturally), which features the following nominees: Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Honey Dijon, Kehlani, Kelela, Kesha, Perfume Genius, Sam Smith, Wrabel and St. Vincent. Jay-Z will also receive a special recognition for his song and video for 4:44's "Smile" featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used it as her coming out story as a lesbian. In this current political climate, pushing forward with diversity has become the standard. So it's encouraging to see artists who are Black, white, of mixed race, female, male, queer and straight acknowledged in this category.
Other highlights in this year's nominations are Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird for Outstanding Film—Wide Release; American Horror Story: Cult for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series; People, Teen Vogue and TIME for Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage; and Billions, Sense8, The Handmaid's Tale for Outstanding Drama Series. The 2018 GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5. Click here for the full list of nominees.
Switching gears, Jay-Z explained in 2009 that he wants hip-hop to "be more conscious." Nearly a decade later, with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, J. Cole and more, it seems like his wish came to life. Watch that throwback interview below:
