The GLAAD Media Awards announced their 2017 nominees list on Friday, and it is an awesome mix of celebrity figures, TV shows and movies that celebrate a range of diversity.

One of the categories that we're most excited about is Outstanding Music Artist (naturally), which features the following nominees: Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Honey Dijon, Kehlani, Kelela, Kesha, Perfume Genius, Sam Smith, Wrabel and St. Vincent. Jay-Z will also receive a special recognition for his song and video for 4:44's "Smile" featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used it as her coming out story as a lesbian. In this current political climate, pushing forward with diversity has become the standard. So it's encouraging to see artists who are Black, white, of mixed race, female, male, queer and straight acknowledged in this category.