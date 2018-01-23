The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning (Jan. 23), and they're surprisingly near perfect! What makes this year's nominations so special is that the Academy pretty much defied almost everything from the messy Golden Globes a few weeks back, and highlighted snubbed talent that weren't previously recognized.
Let's get into all of the juicy, well-deserved and shocking snubs and surprises—which is a bold "f-ck you" to the Golden Globes!
SURPRISE: Get Out finally gets its dues, with not just one—but FOUR nominations! The film, which didn't receive any Golden Globe wins, scored nods for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Jordan Peele is now the only 5th black director nominated in Oscar history.
SNUB: Following his Best Actor win at the Golden Globes, many thought James Franco would do the same at the Oscars. But in an unexpected twist, the actor didn't receive a single nomination for The Disaster Artist. It's also worth noting the Oscars nominations voting closed just a day after Los Angeles Times published a report where five women accused him of sexual misconduct. The action definitely speaks for itself.
SNUB: Like with the Golden Globes, Wonder Woman once again didn't receive any nominations.
SURPRISE: Mary J. Blige is now the first person to be nominated for song and acting for the same film. The artist scored Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song nods for her role in Mudbound
SURPRISE: Christoper Nolan received his first Best Director nomination for Dunkirk, which comes as a surprise since he's one of the most praised directors in Hollywood.
SURPRISE: Meryl Streep scores 21st nomination for Best Actress in her role in The Post, making her the most nominated performer of all time.
SURPRISE: Margot Robbie scores first Oscar nomination (Best Actress) for impeccably portraying Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.
SURPRISE: Greta Gerwig just became the fifth woman ever nominated for best director for Lady Bird. This is an important feat as she didn't receive an individual nomination at the Golden Globes.
SURPRISE: Mudbound's Rachel Morrison is first woman in Oscars history nominated for Best Cinematography.
SURPRISE: Logan, which was snubbed at the Golden Globes, is now the first comic book film to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Margot Robbie out celebrating her first ever Oscar nomination! Congrats! 🥂 #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/S9cLTPZnQp— best of margot (@bestofmargot) January 23, 2018
January 23, 2018
I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊🏾— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
The 2018 Oscars will be broadcast live from Hollywood on March 4, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host.
