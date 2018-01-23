The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning (Jan. 23), and they're surprisingly near perfect! What makes this year's nominations so special is that the Academy pretty much defied almost everything from the messy Golden Globes a few weeks back, and highlighted snubbed talent that weren't previously recognized.

Let's get into all of the juicy, well-deserved and shocking snubs and surprises—which is a bold "f-ck you" to the Golden Globes!

SURPRISE: Get Out finally gets its dues, with not just one—but FOUR nominations! The film, which didn't receive any Golden Globe wins, scored nods for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Jordan Peele is now the only 5th black director nominated in Oscar history.

SNUB: Following his Best Actor win at the Golden Globes, many thought James Franco would do the same at the Oscars. But in an unexpected twist, the actor didn't receive a single nomination for The Disaster Artist. It's also worth noting the Oscars nominations voting closed just a day after Los Angeles Times published a report where five women accused him of sexual misconduct. The action definitely speaks for itself.