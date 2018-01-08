FX Networks

American Horror Story fans are still recovering from the head-spinning season that was Cult, and now Ryan Murphy dropped some news about the show's future to spark even more exciting fuel! During the Television Critics Association semi-annual press tour in Pasadena, Calif on Friday, the ever-unpredictable co-creator announced that season 8 will be...set in the future? Yes, the next season will be getting its Black Mirror on! But don't worry, it won't be in a galaxy far, far away. “All I’ll say about it is I want to go to the future—still topical, but the future, which I’ve never done,” Murphy said (via EW). “Not space,” he clarified. Hang tight though, because that's not even the good part.

Murphy also revealed that AHS Season 9 will finally be what we've all been waiting for: the Murder House/Coven crossover. “We’re working on it, but it’s not going to be the next season,” he said. “Next season is season 8, and it’ll probably be the one after that. “We’ve already met about it and outlined it, but it won’t be next, because some of the people are not available.” He stated he hopes that original Murder House stars like Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton will be back for the season, especially since Britton appears on Murphy’s new Fox drama 9-1-1. Angela Bassett, who was featured in Coven, also stars on the show. Murphy explained: “I want all of them. I want Dylan, and Connie and Jessica [Lange]. They’ve all said—Kathy Bates, too—everybody who is involved in the show has always said, ‘Yeah, that sounds like fun, let’s get the band back together again.’ So that is one of the reasons why the writing process of that season is taking longer because it’s literally 25 people’s schedules. But I’m hopeful they will all be back.”

Murphy first announced the Murder House/Coven crossover back in 2016 during EW's PopFest panel. “We do know what we’re going to do,” Murphy said, going on to reveal the big news. “It’s not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre.” And last March, Sarah Paulson hinted at the return of Coven's ultimate Supreme. “Probably Cordelia. We only got to see her just getting her powers,” Paulson said when asked which AHS character she'd like to reprise. “I just would like to know if the power might have been something that kind of changed her. Maybe we’ll get to see that.”