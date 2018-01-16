Erika Goldring/WireImage

A$AP Ferg has made booming production and boastful lyrics his signature since the beginning of his career, but now the rap star is switching things up for a fresh sound. Ferg recently dropped a new one-off track "Family," in collaboration with Hennessy, and it's one of the dopest things we've heard from him thus far. "Family" has New York City written all over it, which correlates to Ferg's Harlem upbringing. Over Frankie P's smooth-as-hell production that seems lifted from the early '90s, Ferg reflects on his familial upbringing and how he wants to keep the tradition going.

"My mama. My mama always taught me / In and out with a shawty, she beat me for acting naughty / And my daddy, My daddy, he a savage / Fucking bitches the baddest and buying whips to crash / And my uncles, My uncle, one name is Psycho / T-Nice cooked the white slow, thank God he ain’t do life though / My grandmas, My grandma, one hit the hammer, one dressed like Hammer and was an African dancer," he spits. Along with flexing his versatility, Ferg also revealed he painted the single's cover art. “Green planes is a painting that I created inspired by my Still Striving album cover and Never stop. Never settle. story. @hennessyus and I have an exclusive song titled Family produced by @uptownfrankiep and video for y’all” he wrote on Instagram. The rapper is currently promoting his second mixtape, Still Striving, which is filled with bangers that showcase his various musical influences.