2018 just got even more lit, as FX announced the premiere date for a handful of shows, one of which is the most anticipated—Atlanta Season 2. Donald Glover's acclaimed series, which is newly titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season, will arrive on Thursday, March 1 at 10pm.

The show was first renewed in September 2016, two weeks after its debut episode earned raves. Atlanta later won two Golden Globes for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy. Glover famously thanked the Migos in his speech:

"I really wanna thank Atlanta, and all the black folks in Atlanta. Like, for real, like, just for being alive and just for doing just amazing, and being amazing people. I couldn't be here without Atlanta. And I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee.' Like, that's the best song...ever."