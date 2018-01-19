Aside from their eyeliner, perfect hair, all-black outfits and booming guitar work, the thing that has always helped separate Fall Out Boy from the crowd of super-cool, emo-leaning pop-punk bands are their lyrics. The beloved band can't go one song without inserting at least one insanely clever, funny, or even downright odd line, and somehow, they pull it off in style.
Here are the 52 best lyrics from all seven of Fall Out Boy's full-length albums, from the newly-released MANIA back to the classic Take This to Your Grave.
From "Of All The Gin Joints In All The World":
Turn off the lights and turn off the shyness
Cause all of our moves make up for the silence
From "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race":
I wrote the gospel on giving up
From "w.a.m.s.":
My head's in heaven, my soles are in hell
Let's meet in the purgatory of my hips and get well
From "Alone Together":
This is the road to ruin
And we're starting at the en
From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":
I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color
From "I Don't Care":
Say my name and his in the same breath
I dare you to say they taste the same
From "Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)":
I know this hurts, it was meant to
From "Sugar We're Going Down":
I'm just a notch in your bedpost
But you're just a line in a song
From "Hum Hallelujah":
I could write it better than you ever felt it
From "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs":
Get me out of my mind and get you out of those clothes
From "The (Shipped) Gold Standard":
All the Yes men said 'no comment'
From "Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year":
Are we growing up or just going down?
It's just a matter of time until we're all found out
From "I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers":
You're a canary, I'm a coal mine
From "Bang The Doldrums":
I couldn't bring myself to call Except to call it quits
From "Just One Yesterday":
Anything you say can and will be held against you
So only say my name
It will be held against you
From “Immortals”:
I'm bad behavior but I do it in the best way
From "Young And Menace":
And I lived so much life, lived so much life
I think that God is gonna have to kill me twice
From "Don't You Know Who I Think I Am?":
I'm just a painter and I'm drawing a blank
From "I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)":
And I want to be known for my hits, not just my misses
I took a shot and didn't even come close
From "What A Catch, Donnie":
I got troubled thoughts And the self-esteem to match What a catch, what a catch
From "I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me":
Someone old, no one new Feeling borrowed, always blue
From "Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued":
The ribbon on my wrist says, "Do not open before Christmas
From "I Don't Care":
I don't care what you think as long as it's about me The best of us can find happiness in misery
From "Hum Hallelujah":
A teenage vow in a parking lot
"Till tonight do us part"
From "Sugar We're Going Down":
Wishing to be the friction in your jeans
From "The (After) Life Of The Party":
I'm a stitch away from making it
And a scar away from falling apart, apart
From "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark":
I'm in the de-details with the devil
From "I Don't Care":
Free love on the streets but
In the alley it ain't that cheap
From "Where Did The Party Go":
I don't believe a word you say but I can't stop listening
From "Champion":
I'm a champion of the people who don't believe in champions
From "Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner":
Nothing comes as easy as you
From “The Phoenix”:
You know time crawls on when you're waiting for the song to start
So dance alone to the beat of your heart
From "Sending Postcards From A Plane Crash (Wish You Were Here)":
I've seen sinking ships go down with more grace than you
From "Uma Thurman":
The stench, the stench of summer sex
And CK eternity, oh, hell, yes
From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":
I became such a strange shape, such a strange shape from trying to fit in
From "Disloyal Order Of Water Buffaloes":
Hey editor, I'm undeniable!
Hey doctor, I'm certifiable!
From "I'm Like A Lawyer With The Way I'm Always Trying To Get You Off (Me & You)":
We're the new face of failure
Prettier and younger but not any better off
From "The (Shipped) Gold Standard":
I wanna scream 'I love you' from the top of my lungs
But I'm afraid that someone else will hear me
From "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark":
I'm just dreaming of tearing you apart
From "I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me":
And I am sorry my conscience called in sick again
From "Young And Menace":
We've gone way too fast for way too long
And we were never supposed to make it half this far
From "Alone Together":
I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead
From "Don't You Know Who I Think I Am?":
A penny for your thoughts but a dollar for your insights Or a fortune for your disaster
From “Centuries”:
I never meant for you to fix yourself
From "Miss Missing You":
The person that you'd take a bullet for is behind the trigger
From "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs":
And I want these words to make things right
But it's the wrongs that make the words come to life
From "Hum Hallelujah":
And one day we'll get nostalgic for disaster
From "Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued":
We're only good for the latest trends
We're only good cause you can have almost famous friends
Besides, we've got such good fashion sense
From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":
I know it's just a number but you're the eighth wonder
From: "Tell That Mick He Just Made My List Of Things To Do Today":
Let's play this game called "when you catch fire
I wouldn't piss to put you out"
From "The Take Over, The Breaks Over":
I'm boring but overcompensate with
Headlines and flash, flash, flash photography
From "Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy":
You were the last good thing about this part of town
