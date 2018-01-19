Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

Aside from their eyeliner, perfect hair, all-black outfits and booming guitar work, the thing that has always helped separate Fall Out Boy from the crowd of super-cool, emo-leaning pop-punk bands are their lyrics. The beloved band can't go one song without inserting at least one insanely clever, funny, or even downright odd line, and somehow, they pull it off in style. Here are the 52 best lyrics from all seven of Fall Out Boy's full-length albums, from the newly-released MANIA back to the classic Take This to Your Grave. From "Of All The Gin Joints In All The World":

Turn off the lights and turn off the shyness

Cause all of our moves make up for the silence From "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race":

I wrote the gospel on giving up From "w.a.m.s.":

My head's in heaven, my soles are in hell

Let's meet in the purgatory of my hips and get well From "Alone Together":

This is the road to ruin

And we're starting at the en From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":

I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color From "I Don't Care":

Say my name and his in the same breath

I dare you to say they taste the same

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

From "Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)":

I know this hurts, it was meant to From "Sugar We're Going Down":

I'm just a notch in your bedpost

But you're just a line in a song From "Hum Hallelujah":

I could write it better than you ever felt it From "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs":

Get me out of my mind and get you out of those clothes From "The (Shipped) Gold Standard":

All the Yes men said 'no comment' From "Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year":

Are we growing up or just going down?

It's just a matter of time until we're all found out From "I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers":

You're a canary, I'm a coal mine From "Bang The Doldrums":

I couldn't bring myself to call Except to call it quits

From "Just One Yesterday":

Anything you say can and will be held against you

So only say my name

It will be held against you From “Immortals”:

I'm bad behavior but I do it in the best way From "Young And Menace":

And I lived so much life, lived so much life

I think that God is gonna have to kill me twice From "Don't You Know Who I Think I Am?":

I'm just a painter and I'm drawing a blank From "I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)":

And I want to be known for my hits, not just my misses

I took a shot and didn't even come close From "What A Catch, Donnie":

I got troubled thoughts And the self-esteem to match What a catch, what a catch From "I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me":

Someone old, no one new Feeling borrowed, always blue

From "Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued":

The ribbon on my wrist says, "Do not open before Christmas From "I Don't Care":

I don't care what you think as long as it's about me The best of us can find happiness in misery From "Hum Hallelujah":

A teenage vow in a parking lot

"Till tonight do us part" From "Sugar We're Going Down":

Wishing to be the friction in your jeans From "The (After) Life Of The Party":

I'm a stitch away from making it

And a scar away from falling apart, apart From "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark":

I'm in the de-details with the devil From "I Don't Care":

Free love on the streets but

In the alley it ain't that cheap From "Where Did The Party Go":

I don't believe a word you say but I can't stop listening

From "Champion":

I'm a champion of the people who don't believe in champions From "Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner":

Nothing comes as easy as you From “The Phoenix”:

You know time crawls on when you're waiting for the song to start

So dance alone to the beat of your heart From "Sending Postcards From A Plane Crash (Wish You Were Here)":

I've seen sinking ships go down with more grace than you From "Uma Thurman":

The stench, the stench of summer sex

And CK eternity, oh, hell, yes From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":

I became such a strange shape, such a strange shape from trying to fit in From "Disloyal Order Of Water Buffaloes":

Hey editor, I'm undeniable!

Hey doctor, I'm certifiable! From "I'm Like A Lawyer With The Way I'm Always Trying To Get You Off (Me & You)":

We're the new face of failure

Prettier and younger but not any better off

Scott Gries/Getty Images

From "The (Shipped) Gold Standard":

I wanna scream 'I love you' from the top of my lungs

But I'm afraid that someone else will hear me From "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark":

I'm just dreaming of tearing you apart From "I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me":

And I am sorry my conscience called in sick again From "Young And Menace":

We've gone way too fast for way too long

And we were never supposed to make it half this far From "Alone Together":

I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead From "Don't You Know Who I Think I Am?":

A penny for your thoughts but a dollar for your insights Or a fortune for your disaster From “Centuries”:

I never meant for you to fix yourself

Annabel Staff/Redferns