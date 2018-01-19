Fall Out Boy during 2005 Vans Warped Tour - Fall Out Boy Portrait Session at Germain Amphitheatre in Columbus, Ohio, United S
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

Aside from their eyeliner, perfect hair, all-black outfits and booming guitar work, the thing that has always helped separate Fall Out Boy from the crowd of super-cool, emo-leaning pop-punk bands are their lyrics. The beloved band can't go one song without inserting at least one insanely clever, funny, or even downright odd line, and somehow, they pull it off in style.

Here are the 52 best lyrics from all seven of Fall Out Boy's full-length albums, from the newly-released MANIA back to the classic Take This to Your Grave.

From "Of All The Gin Joints In All The World":
Turn off the lights and turn off the shyness
Cause all of our moves make up for the silence

From "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race":
I wrote the gospel on giving up

From "w.a.m.s.":
My head's in heaven, my soles are in hell
Let's meet in the purgatory of my hips and get well

From "Alone Together":
This is the road to ruin
And we're starting at the en

From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":
I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color

From "I Don't Care":
Say my name and his in the same breath
I dare you to say they taste the same

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Musicians Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

From "Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)":
I know this hurts, it was meant to

From "Sugar We're Going Down":
I'm just a notch in your bedpost
But you're just a line in a song

From "Hum Hallelujah":
I could write it better than you ever felt it

From "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs":
Get me out of my mind and get you out of those clothes

From "The (Shipped) Gold Standard":
All the Yes men said 'no comment'

From "Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year":
Are we growing up or just going down?
It's just a matter of time until we're all found out

From "I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers":
You're a canary, I'm a coal mine

From "Bang The Doldrums":
I couldn't bring myself to call Except to call it quits

From "Just One Yesterday":
Anything you say can and will be held against you
So only say my name
It will be held against you

From “Immortals”:
I'm bad behavior but I do it in the best way

From "Young And Menace":
And I lived so much life, lived so much life
I think that God is gonna have to kill me twice

From "Don't You Know Who I Think I Am?":
I'm just a painter and I'm drawing a blank

From "I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)":
And I want to be known for my hits, not just my misses
I took a shot and didn't even come close

From "What A Catch, Donnie":
I got troubled thoughts And the self-esteem to match What a catch, what a catch

From "I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me":
Someone old, no one new Feeling borrowed, always blue

From "Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued":
The ribbon on my wrist says, "Do not open before Christmas

From "I Don't Care":
I don't care what you think as long as it's about me The best of us can find happiness in misery

From "Hum Hallelujah":
A teenage vow in a parking lot
"Till tonight do us part"

From "Sugar We're Going Down":
Wishing to be the friction in your jeans

From "The (After) Life Of The Party":
I'm a stitch away from making it
And a scar away from falling apart, apart

From "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark":
I'm in the de-details with the devil

From "I Don't Care":
Free love on the streets but
In the alley it ain't that cheap

From "Where Did The Party Go":
I don't believe a word you say but I can't stop listening

From "Champion":
I'm a champion of the people who don't believe in champions

From "Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner":
Nothing comes as easy as you

From “The Phoenix”:
You know time crawls on when you're waiting for the song to start
So dance alone to the beat of your heart

From "Sending Postcards From A Plane Crash (Wish You Were Here)":
I've seen sinking ships go down with more grace than you

From "Uma Thurman":
The stench, the stench of summer sex
And CK eternity, oh, hell, yes

From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)":
I became such a strange shape, such a strange shape from trying to fit in

From "Disloyal Order Of Water Buffaloes":
Hey editor, I'm undeniable!
Hey doctor, I'm certifiable!

From "I'm Like A Lawyer With The Way I'm Always Trying To Get You Off (Me & You)":
We're the new face of failure
Prettier and younger but not any better off

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: (U.S. TABS OUT) (L to R) Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joseph Trohman, and Andrew Hurley of Fall Out Boy
Scott Gries/Getty Images

From "The (Shipped) Gold Standard":
I wanna scream 'I love you' from the top of my lungs
But I'm afraid that someone else will hear me

From "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark":
I'm just dreaming of tearing you apart

From "I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me":
And I am sorry my conscience called in sick again

From "Young And Menace":
We've gone way too fast for way too long
And we were never supposed to make it half this far

From "Alone Together":
I'll check in tomorrow if I don't wake up dead

From "Don't You Know Who I Think I Am?":
A penny for your thoughts but a dollar for your insights Or a fortune for your disaster

From “Centuries”:
I never meant for you to fix yourself

Annabel Staff/Redferns

From "Miss Missing You":
The person that you'd take a bullet for is behind the trigger

From "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs":
And I want these words to make things right
But it's the wrongs that make the words come to life

From "Hum Hallelujah":
And one day we'll get nostalgic for disaster

From "Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued":
We're only good for the latest trends
We're only good cause you can have almost famous friends
Besides, we've got such good fashion sense

From "Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)": 
I know it's just a number but you're the eighth wonder

From: "Tell That Mick He Just Made My List Of Things To Do Today":
Let's play this game called "when you catch fire
I wouldn't piss to put you out"

From "The Take Over, The Breaks Over":
I'm boring but overcompensate with
Headlines and flash, flash, flash photography

From "Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy":
You were the last good thing about this part of town

