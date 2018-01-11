The 26 Best Music Festivals of 2018

Photo of the day

Jan 11: HBD Mary!

Can you think of a better way to spend your birthday? Honoree Mary J. Blige is all smiles as she receives her well-deserved Hollywood Walk of Fame star today. In attendance, Diddy celebrates the monumental occasion for his long-time friend. The “Thick Of It” singer was nominated for two Golden Globes and received a Screen Actors Guild nom for her role in ‘Mudbound.’