Known as a beloved recurring character on Fuse's docu-series Big Freedia Bounces Back, Adam Ross—younger brother of New Orleans artist-singer Big Freedia—was fatally shot on Wednesday night (Jan. 24, 2018). He was 35.

Freedia confirmed to NOLA.com that her "only blood brother" was shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Magnolia Street in New Orleans' Central City.

The star also shared the following statement with Fuse sharing that her scheduled concerts in her home state would be canceled. Read below:

"My younger brother, Adam Ross, was fatally shot last night in a senseless act of violence in New Orleans. As the magnitude of this situation sinks in, I am canceling any shows this weekend (Jan. 26-28). Thank you for understanding this very difficult time for me and my family. We are truly heartbroken."