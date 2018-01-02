If you didn't want the story to end on Netflix, this news will give you some hope! Along with the fans, director Toby Haynes has also pondered about a potential spinoff idea. "I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and 'Metalhead,' and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series. I’d love to do a TV series of 'USS Callister'—it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it!" Haynes told The Hollywood Reporter.

After Netflix dropped season 4 of Black Mirror over the holiday break, fans immediately went on Twitter to show love to what they thought was the season's best episode: "USS Callister."

But he goes on to say that instead of doing a new series, the show's creator Charlie Brooker may just go back to it in future seasons: "So I’m keen to see it as a TV series. I think Charlie might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director." "USS Callister" was loved for its unexpected twists, surprise cameos and the heavy influence of classic intergalatic shows, especially Star Trek. Haynes revealed:

"I’m probably a bigger Star Trek fan than Charlie is. As a kid, I was a super-geek for all things sci-fi on TV, particularly Doctor Who. I knew the original ‘60s Star Trek show very well. I was such a fan that I’m kind of reverential about it, so I was happy to play fast and loose with this version. I knew stuff that Charlie didn’t know, which is why we put Michaela Coel in a red outfit. Michaela had to be in a red outfit because she’s the first of the crew to get killed. On Star Trek, the guy in red always gets nailed."

Black Mirror Season 4 premiered on Netflix on Dec. 29. Below, weigh in on the potential spinoff news in our poll and then keep the thrills going by watching stars of Atlanta, Gotham and Ray Donovan reveal their weirdest fears.