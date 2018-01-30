The anticipated Black Panther premiere took place in Hollywood last night, with the cast and fellow celebrities sauntering on the red purple carpet like true regal stars. Marvel's latest film has garnered high hopes ever since its announcement in 2014 (yes it was that long ago), and the initial reactions don't disappoint.

Both actors and critics alike had nothing but warm and exciting praises for the movie, which sparked a shift in pop culture that highlights diversity and black excellence. With the lack of black superheroes in the comic book world, this movie is also important for the younger generation who may have been looking for someone to relate to. Growing up we either wanted to be Superman, Spider-Man or Wonder Woman. Now, kids of color can say "I want to be Black Panther!"