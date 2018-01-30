The anticipated Black Panther premiere took place in Hollywood last night, with the cast and fellow celebrities sauntering on the
red purple carpet like true regal stars. Marvel's latest film has garnered high hopes ever since its announcement in 2014 (yes it was that long ago), and the initial reactions don't disappoint.
Both actors and critics alike had nothing but warm and exciting praises for the movie, which sparked a shift in pop culture that highlights diversity and black excellence. With the lack of black superheroes in the comic book world, this movie is also important for the younger generation who may have been looking for someone to relate to. Growing up we either wanted to be Superman, Spider-Man or Wonder Woman. Now, kids of color can say "I want to be Black Panther!"
"Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast," Slash Film's Peter Sciretta tweeted. "Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good." Let's get into some of the best reactions and reviews!
BLACK PANTHER is just astonishing. Ryan Coogler has harnessed the superhero movie — and a really fun one! — to explore profound ideas and create vivid images of black excellence that so rarely ever make it to a giant Hollywood movie. Wow wow wow!— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) January 30, 2018
“Black Panther” is one of Marvel’s most ambitious works and includes, in Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, a top tier villain for Marvel or otherwise. He owns every scene he’s in and the film is everything it’s been billed as. Long may it reign. pic.twitter.com/KajWk3PNRm— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 30, 2018
Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018
*Jill Scott voice*#BlackPanther was beautiful in every way imaginable.— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 30, 2018
Everybody could get it. EV-ER-EEE-BO-DYYYY.
Also:
Ryan. Muthafuckin. Coogler. pic.twitter.com/sgb244Zmq6
We edited our films across the hall from each other for 8 months. We talked in our edit bays, on walks around the lot. About our films, our dreams. Tonight, his comes true. On my way to the #BlackPanther premiere with a full heart for my fam, director extraordinaire #RyanCoogler! pic.twitter.com/lrxBNRsqeC— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 30, 2018
Believe the hype. Believe the buzz. Believe the words “cultural phenomenon.” #blackpanther is about to blow minds and take names. My God. Where to even begin. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/cECg2mxnKw— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 30, 2018
Black Panther was incredible, and powerful and everything we need right now. The words “cultural phenomenon” have never felt more appropriate. Everyone pleaseeeee do yourself a favor and go see it.— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) January 30, 2018
#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves.— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018
This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6
Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER, my goodness.— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration, sincerely,— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 30, 2018
@MissJillScott
Look out for Black Panther, directed by Creed's Ryan Coogler, on Feb. 16, 2018. Next, watch Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso preview the ways the comic-book empire will sync up with its movie and television offerings in 2017:
User Comments