Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Just when it seems like Britney Spears is done with her popular Piece of Me show, she surprises fans with a slew of new dates that will see the pop star trekking all over the world for the first time in several years. The “Work Bitch” singer delighted fans this morning by revealing that she and her team are bringing the Piece of Me show that has been stationary in Las Vegas to a number of cities in the United States, as well as half a dozen countries in Europe. She’s slated to come to popular locations like New York City and Hollywood, Florida for more than one night, while every city in Europe has only received one stop per city, but hopefully, that's enough to start. As she's shown before, if things go well and tickets sell out, she's more than happy to tack on more dates in the future!

It’s been many years since Britney visited the cities listed below, and she hasn't properly toured since 2011's Femme Fatale promotional run. Seemingly as a way to get back into the groove of being on the road, she embarked on a small international jaunt last year, bringing her Piece of Me show to thousands who hadn’t yet had a chance to see it. The event made its way to Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, and even Israel. The pop superstar has been hinting that an announcement was coming, as she has been using an apple emoji on social media for a while now, Many took those emoji to be a sign that an NYC-area show was in the works. She confirmed the rumors with an Instagram post this morning, immediately causing quite the commotion online with just one photo.