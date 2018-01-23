Just when it seems like Britney Spears is done with her popular Piece of Me show, she surprises fans with a slew of new dates that will see the pop star trekking all over the world for the first time in several years.
The “Work Bitch” singer delighted fans this morning by revealing that she and her team are bringing the Piece of Me show that has been stationary in Las Vegas to a number of cities in the United States, as well as half a dozen countries in Europe. She’s slated to come to popular locations like New York City and Hollywood, Florida for more than one night, while every city in Europe has only received one stop per city, but hopefully, that's enough to start. As she's shown before, if things go well and tickets sell out, she's more than happy to tack on more dates in the future!
It’s been many years since Britney visited the cities listed below, and she hasn't properly toured since 2011's Femme Fatale promotional run. Seemingly as a way to get back into the groove of being on the road, she embarked on a small international jaunt last year, bringing her Piece of Me show to thousands who hadn’t yet had a chance to see it. The event made its way to Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, and even Israel.
The pop superstar has been hinting that an announcement was coming, as she has been using an apple emoji on social media for a while now, Many took those emoji to be a sign that an NYC-area show was in the works. She confirmed the rumors with an Instagram post this morning, immediately causing quite the commotion online with just one photo.
When Britney Spears first announced she was heading to Las Vegas for a residency, there were plenty of people who were quick to criticize, but she's proven everyone wrong with one of the most successful brands Sin City has ever seen. Piece of Me ran for 250 shows in Las Vegas, and it's incredible that she's been able to keep selling tickets to the same show for five years now.
Check out the full list of new shows below!
July 12 - National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
July 13 - National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
July 15 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
July 17 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
July 19 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
July 20 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
July 23 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 24 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 27 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
July 28 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
July 29 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 4 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Brighton Pride
Aug. 6 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
Aug. 8 - Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest
Aug. 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
Aug. 11 - Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena
Aug. 13 - Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark
Aug. 15 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis
Aug. 17 - Scarborough, United Kingdom @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Aug. 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena
Aug. 20 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
Aug. 22 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SSE Hydro
Aug. 24. - London, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena
