Bruno Mars has a talent for taking direct inspiration from decades past and essentially replicating the sounds and themes that were once popular, but somehow making it still feel current and appropriate for today’s musical climate. He’s now done it once again on his just-released tune “Finesse,” which has arrived in time to become one of the first big hits of 2018.

Mars teamed up with rapper Cardi B to remix and finally drop the new single “Finesse,” which arrives after weeks of rumors that the two had something special coming. The updated take kicks off with Cardi spitting near-perfect lines that fit her signature style and personality, but which also could have fit perfectly on any track released 20-something years ago.

Between the song’s production, the costumes in the video, and the overall aesthetic the two artists stick to, 90’s babies must be having flashbacks while watching. Those who grew up watching shows like In Living Color will be able to remember when these clothes and this kind of camerawork was actually new, but younger fans might be experiencing this style for the first time, and the throwback nature of it is surely exciting to them.