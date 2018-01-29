Camila Cabello stood up for immigrants and the DREAM Act in her timely speech at the 2018 GRAMMYs, which comes at a crucial moment in our country where Dreamers are being shunned at the hands of the White House.

The "Havana" singer, who is an immigrant herself, used her brief time on music's biggest stage before introducing U2 to highlight the importance of diversity and fighting to better your life:

"Tonight, in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was made by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream. I’m here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs. I’m a proud, Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City. And all I know is that just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for."