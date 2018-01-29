Camila's speech was so important. Her words are everything we need in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ALKZOe914N— Stav (@Stav_Per) January 29, 2018
Camila Cabello stood up for immigrants and the DREAM Act in her timely speech at the 2018 GRAMMYs, which comes at a crucial moment in our country where Dreamers are being shunned at the hands of the White House.
The "Havana" singer, who is an immigrant herself, used her brief time on music's biggest stage before introducing U2 to highlight the importance of diversity and fighting to better your life:
"Tonight, in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was made by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream. I’m here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs. I’m a proud, Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City. And all I know is that just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for."
Last September, the Trump administration rescinded Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, which gave children of undocumented immigrants (the DREAMers) the opportunity to legally obtain a work permit and protection from deportation. And earlier this month, Trump displayed his racism and ignorance once again when he asked why American would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "sh*thole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.
Cabello's speech is a proud display of her Latinx background, which played an essential role in her current success as a solo artist. Her moment at the GRAMMYs was just another example of why this country should uplift their people—immigrant or not—instead of treating them as inferior.
Now, Take it back to the beginning of Camila's journey with this #FBF clip of her competing on X Factor:
