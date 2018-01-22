“I didn’t write that about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that. When I wrote that I was looking up words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that “queer” I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.”

“I cannot vibe with queers,” the Migos member rapped. He later apologized (though quite clumsily) and the entire point of the controversy didn't seem to properly resonate with the rapper. He later told Fuse in a statement:

Now Cardi B is standing up for him and addressed the situation during a Periscope broadcast. “I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not,” she said. “And I’m saying this because I seen him around these...around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.” So instead of acknowledging what Offset did was wrong, the "Finesse" star chose to strictly defend her man.

She later went on to say that Offset didn't know what the word "queer" implied, and that people should educate instead of bashing. “It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary. Now, that’s a word that you guys say that it’s a bad word for gays—I never even heard that word in the first place," Cardi continued. "Why don’t y’all educate people about it? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community. Why don’t we do things to educate instead of bashing and trying to label something that they not?”

There is nothing wrong with supporting your partner in a difficult time, but there are better ways to do so. Was a live stream the right platform? Maybe not, as Cardi B has recently become known for not saying the most politically correct things on social media. Also, saying that Offset didn't know what "queer" meant and putting it on other folks to educate them doesn't bode well in this post-Trump political climate. It's 2018; people should be educating themselves on touchy matters...especially when you're an influential public figure whose popularity is continuously growing worldwide.