From the lights flashes of light to multi-faceted viewpoints, the entire video looks like it was shot through a diamond, which gives it a unique look not often seen in music videos. Chanel carries that imagery through the clip, from bathing in a tub filled with giant stones to the blinged-out jewelry covering her neck. Fuse is proud to premiere the video, which you can watch above.

While making moves in both music and television, Chanel West Coast takes the new step in her hip-hop career with her single "Nobody" and its brilliantly pink music video that you can watch first on Fuse.

Styling herself for the visual, the musician-actress' fashion game is on-point and between some seriously sexy looks and a number of different wigs that give her a rainbow of hair colors, Chanel creates a lane all her own with the current crowd of exciting, rising female rappers. Her choreography with backup dancers is certainly a nice touch and it’s great to see her mixing up the drinking, lounging, and bathing with some much-appreciated movement.

"This song is about not needing approval from anyone to make you happy," Chanel tells Fuse. "We as women are special and never need to lean on anyone but ourselves. It’s about being an individual and doing what you like no matter what people think. Be you, be Free, live your best life, don’t listen to nobody but your own heart."

"Nobody" previews Chanel's upcoming album, but while fans wait for that, the star does have a slew of newly released merchandise that launched on her site today. After you watch the video, check out Nicki Minaj, Keri Hilson and more explain how they broke into hip-hop's boys club in a special video series below: