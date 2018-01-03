Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The lineup for Governors Ball 2018 was unveiled the morning of Jan. 3, and while names like Eminem, Travis Scott, Jack White and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were featured in dozens of headlines, those who were paying attention noticed that two of the biggest names in the music industry are slated to debut a new project at the festival this coming summer. Super-producers Mark Ronson and Diplo have teamed up to form a new duo called Silk City, and while little is known about the project, it is already one of the most exciting acts to watch in 2018. Both artists have proven themselves to be forward-thinking hitmakers in the past, and there is no reason to believe that when they combine forces, what comes out won’t be both potentially revolutionary and extraordinary.

Diplo has scored major hits and launched critical favorites under his own moniker, as a founding member of Major Lazer (who also has an album coming in 2018), and as one-half of Jack Ü, his side project with fellow EDM powerhouse Skrillex. That team only produced one full-length album, but both the record and the big single (“Where Are Ü Now" with Justin Bieber) won GRAMMYs.

Silk City will be Ronson’s first project as an artist (as opposed to being behind the scenes) since his last solo record Uptown Special, which produced the smash “Uptown Funk!” with Bruno Mars. In the years since that tune took over the planet, he has worked with Lady Gaga and Adele on their latest albums, and he’s surely got more productions coming that haven’t been revealed just yet.