We were probably all too busy to notice this when Drake dropped his Scary Hours EP over the weekend, but the rapper is being accused of stealing the cover artwork. In the midst of the hype surrounding the new music, producer Rabit called out the 6 God for copying his 2015 Communion Tour poster.
"Today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my 2015 tour posters designed by @collindfletcher for Drake's new single. Poor Collin is always having his style stolen😬lol BUT I love being part of a team that's so creative and iconic," Rabit wrote on Instagram. The "Collin" he's referring to is Collin Fletcher, the original designer of the poster.
“This is a story that too many artists, musicians, and designers identify with,” Fletcher said in a statement to Pitchfork. “Hopefully this results in a larger conversation about popular culture's relationship to underground artists.” The fact that Drake (or someone from his team) may have ripped Rabit's poster is obviously the story here, but what makes the incident even more credible is Drake's well-documented affinity for Houston. The rapper's favorite city just happens to be where Rabit is from. So the possibility of him knowing about Rabit's work is quite high.
But judge the two images for yourself below:
