We were probably all too busy to notice this when Drake dropped his Scary Hours EP over the weekend, but the rapper is being accused of stealing the cover artwork. In the midst of the hype surrounding the new music, producer Rabit called out the 6 God for copying his 2015 Communion Tour poster.

"Today I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my 2015 tour posters designed by @collindfletcher for Drake's new single. Poor Collin is always having his style stolen😬lol BUT I love being part of a team that's so creative and iconic," Rabit wrote on Instagram. The "Collin" he's referring to is Collin Fletcher, the original designer of the poster.