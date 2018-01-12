The British star released the video for her new single “IDGAF” this morning, and her latest employs the same kind of visual trickery that made her last clip so phenomenally popular. The future icon stars in the video as not one, but two differently-dressed singers, one in blue and the other in orange. The two, along with their backup dancers, interact with people donning the other color in a visually appealing treatment that will help bolster the new cut. She's got the choreography down, and she's never looked better, which is really saying something when it comes to the Instagram model .

Pop singer Dua Lipa has been on the rise for some time now, and while she’s still riding high on the incredible success of her last single, she’s launched another to capitalize and keep both new and old fans happy.

“IDGAF” (which comes with a radio-friendly title not actually sung aloud in the song itself) follows in the gargantuan footsteps of “New Rules,” which helped take Dua Lipa to the next level around the world. The song, as well as its poolside video, topped charts in a number of countries, and it is currently just one position away from becoming the newcomer’s first top 10 in the U.S.

This latest single release from her self-titled debut album could be the last, as she is running out of songs to promote. At least in her home country, Dua Lipa has now spun off seven singles, including “IDGAF,” which is an extraordinarily long campaign for any record, especially the first from a new act. If so, she’s ending on a defiant note, and if you don’t like her, the single, or her just-released video, she clearly doesn’t give a...well, you get the idea.

