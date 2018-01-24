When Justin Timberlake asked a simple question on Twitter, he probably wasn't expecting to be met with response from Dylan Farrow. On Tuesday, the singer jokingly posed: "Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??"

Farrow later replied with what many of us have been thinking about when it comes to Timberlake's character. "The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time," she said. "You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake)." So what triggered her response? It all begins with the Golden Globes...