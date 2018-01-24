When Justin Timberlake asked a simple question on Twitter, he probably wasn't expecting to be met with response from Dylan Farrow. On Tuesday, the singer jokingly posed: "Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??"
Farrow later replied with what many of us have been thinking about when it comes to Timberlake's character. "The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time," she said. "You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake)." So what triggered her response? It all begins with the Golden Globes...
The "Filthy" singer was met with quite a few raised eyebrows when he showed up on the red carpet earlier this month rocking a Time's Up pin. The hypocritical move comes shortly after Timberlake starred in Woody Allen's film, Wonder Wheel. The director's sexual assault allegations have been rumbling through Hollywood for years without any backlash. But they've recently been brought back into Hollywood's spotlight when Farrow (he adoptive daughter) wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times that targeted Allen, who claims he sexually assaulted her.
The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake).— Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) January 23, 2018
While Timberlake inexplicably remains silent on the Allen issue and has not yet addressed Farrow, there are other stars who are apologizing for their association with the director. A Rainy Day in New York co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall took a financial stand against Allen, donating their salary from the movie to various charities like Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Selena Gomez, who also stars in the film, reportedly donated an amount to Time's Up that according to sources “far exceeded her salary for the film."
Next, throw it back to Justin's *NSYNC days where his bandmate Joey Fatone explains a time when things were much simpler...at least in pop music:
