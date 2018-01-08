Eminem was teasing his work with 2 Chainz months before Revival dropped, so it was a bit shocking when the ATL star wasn't featured on Em's album. Well now he is making an official appearance on the rapper's “Chloraseptic" track featuring PHresher. But that's not even the exciting part of this new remix.

Critics brutally ripped apart Eminem's Revival (his ninth album), calling it weak, cringeworthy and bland, among many other negative adjectives. This clearly lit a fire up the rapper's ass, because he's mad as all hell on his newly added verse on the “Chloraseptic" remix. Em thankfully brings the unstable Slim Shady back to life as he spits,

"Not as raw as I was, 'Walk on Water' sucks / Bitch, suck my dick / Y'all saw the tracklist and had a fit 'fore you heard it / So you formed your verdict / While you sat with your arms crossed / Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs / Nah, dog, y'all sayin' I lost it, your fuckin' marbles are gone"