We <3 Emo

9 Emo Songs With Ridiculously Long Titles

"Honey, The Only Difference Between The Names Of These Songs and Other Hits Is The Length (And Boy Can They Go On Forever)"

Fall Out Boy - 'I've Got a Dark Alley and a Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)'

It would have been much easier to just go with “Summer Song,” but that wouldn’t have been very Fall Out Boy, now would it? Another album track featured on From Under The Cork Tree, fans have kept this one close to their heart, even though it’s not one the band performs live very often.

Panic! at the Disco - 'There's a Good Reason These Tables Are Numbered Honey, You Just Haven't Thought of It Yet'

This song is so long even the band had to substitute in ellipses for the second half of it on their YouTube page. At 16 words long, it’s a pretty crazy name, but that was the case with everything the newly-formed Panic! at the Disco did on their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. Almost every track on that record featured exceptionally lengthy titles, and that’s part of what made fans fall for the band in the first place and made them successful.

Cobra Starship - 'Prostitution Is The World's Oldest Profession (And I, Dear Madame, Am A Professional)'

This electro-rock favorite from the Cobra Starship's sophomore album actually does talk about prostitution, though it doesn’t give much of a history lesson on “the world’s oldest profession.” Lead singer-songwriter Gabe Saporta adopted the well-worn turn of phrase to create a catchy, trendy title that would grab the fickle attention of the young, alternative masses...and it worked.

Mayday Parade - 'You Be The Anchor That Keeps My Feet On The Ground, I'll Be The Wings That Keep Your Heart In The Clouds'

Just before they became the next big act to break out from the underground pop-punk/emo world, Mayday Parade toured heavily on their debut album A Lesson in Romantics, which is as filled with tunes about heartbreak as it sounds like it is. “You Be The Anchor…” is soft, sweet, and for countless angsty teens around the world, gut-wrenching and spot-on.

Cobra Starship - 'Pete Wentz Is the Only Reason We're Famous'

This Cobra Starship song might have the shortest title of any tune on this list, but it’s ridiculous (and still long enough) to include. The name of this album track is a bit of a joke, but there’s actually plenty of truth behind it as well. When CS first started their career, they were signed to a record label called Decaydence, which was owned by Pete Wentz. It didn’t take long for them to blow up, and they have Fall Out Boy’s bassist to thank for that.

Panic! at the Disco - 'The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide Is Press Coverage'

The first real song (aside from an intro) on Panic!’s debut album, everything about this song lives up to the bold title, from the powerful guitars to singer Brendon Urie’s rap-like flow to the electro-dance breakdown that comes later in the track. “The Only Difference…” was actually released as the band’s first ever single, but it wasn’t until the infinitely more popular “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” exploded that the previous cut was truly heard.

Say Anything - 'I Will Never Write An Obligatory Song About Being On The Road And Missing Someone'

Part of what endeared the alt-leaning masses to Max Bemis and his musical project Say Anything is how wonderfully weird everything they produced was. The group’s first record, ...is a Real Boy, established them as ones to watch, and while “I Will Never…” wasn’t spun off as an odd single, it featured the screaming and power-pop guitar chords that were necessary for any true emo song back in the day.

Fall Out Boy - 'Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued'

“Our Lawyer...” opens Fall Out Boy’s second album From Under The Cork Tree, which is the full-length that turned them from pop-punk's up-and-coming darlings to one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. This track, which comes with a particularly funny name, rocks much harder than those who are only familiar with FOB’s newer material would expect, though it won’t surprise anyone who has been with the group since the beginning.

My Chemical Romance - 'Honey, This Mirror Isn't Big Enough for the Two of Us'

Before they rose to the top of the charts, My Chemical Romance was better known by those who stick to hardcore and aggressive emo, as opposed to the pop-punk-style of emo that turned them into one of the most successful acts of the 2000s. “Honey…” is the second song on their first full-length, so it came out before they became too big for their own good, and it remains a perfect example of who they once were.

