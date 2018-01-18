We <3 Emo
9 Emo Songs With Ridiculously Long Titles
"Honey, The Only Difference Between The Names Of These Songs and Other Hits Is The Length (And Boy Can They Go On Forever)"
January 18, 2018
1
Fall Out Boy - 'I've Got a Dark Alley and a Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)'
2
Panic! at the Disco - 'There's a Good Reason These Tables Are Numbered Honey, You Just Haven't Thought of It Yet'
3
Cobra Starship - 'Prostitution Is The World's Oldest Profession (And I, Dear Madame, Am A Professional)'
4
Mayday Parade - 'You Be The Anchor That Keeps My Feet On The Ground, I'll Be The Wings That Keep Your Heart In The Clouds'
7
