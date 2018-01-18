12 Fall Out Boy Lyrics to Perfectly Caption Your Emo Myspace Profile Pic

Photo of the day

Jan 16: Action!

Comic book fans rejoice, we’re one step closer to watching ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ As we reported last year, the series, created by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá, was picked up by Netflix for 10 episodes. In a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Bá we see that they already started filming the much anticipated show. Ellen Page is the first actor confirmed for the cast.