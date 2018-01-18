12 Fall Out Boy Lyrics to Perfectly Caption Your Emo Myspace Profile Pic

When Fall Out Boy first rose to prominence and became one of the biggest rock bands to break from the underground, Myspace was still in its heyday. That might sound like it was a million years back, but it really wasn't that long ago that Facebook and Twitter were still rising social media platforms, and Instagram didn't even exist yet.
Many FOB devotees fondly remember the days when profiles could be adorned by glittering stickers, colorful text and code implanted after learning basic HTML, and of course, song lyrics galore. Fall Out Boy's early material seemed as if it was created perfectly for this use, and they have been able to churn out songs for well over a decade now that are comprised of lines that no other band could pull off, and that's why we love them.
You may or not have a Myspace any longer, but if you're on the hunt for the perfect caption for your new selfie or mirror pic, these lyrics will let everyone know just how emo you once were...or perhaps how emo you still are.
