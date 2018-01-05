Everyone can't stop buzzing about Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" remix since its release yesterday, and the throwback tune just got a boost with a dope female-only megamix! It is courtesy of rising producer Amorphous, who is loved on social media for his brilliant remixes and mash-ups of your favorite songs.

This time around, he threaded verses from some of the biggest female rappers from the '90s and '00s—and the end result is seamless. The "Finesse" megamix kicks off with Nicki Minaj's verse from Diddy's 2010 single "Hello Good Morning" before Cardi B swoops in with her original Heavy D-inspired feature on the track. The mix also includes Left Eye's verse from "U Know What's Up," Lil Kim's iconic mantra from 1997's "Crush On You," as well as other recognizable features from Missy Elliott, Foxy Brown, Queen Latifah and Lauryn Hill.