This year’s event is set to be headlined by Eminem and Kendrick Lamar on the hip-hop front, while The Killers and Arctic Monkeys will carry the torch for rock. Eminem sees to be the go-to famous face for most of the major festivals in summer 2018, as he’s at the top of the bill for Bonnaroo , Boston Calling, and Governors Ball, and there could be more on the way.

The year may have only started just over a week ago, but festival season is already in full swing (at least announcement season) thanks to a number of high-profile reveals that have been popping up every few days. Firefly Music Festival now joins the likes of Coachella , Governors Ball , and several other fan favorites by revealing its exceptional, star-studded lineup, and with one of the longest lists of any fest, there's certainly a lot to take in.

Just below those four figures come the second-tier names, and it’s on the second and third lines where the party really picks up. alt-J, Foster the People, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, MGMT, ODESZA, Portugal. The Man, and SZA will all perform in front of crowds that are sure to be huge, as they are all some of the hottest acts on the planet right now.

Like with most festivals, diehard music fans will keep scrolling down, and names like Lizzo, Betty Who, Royal Blood, and Jax Jones are sure to entice many to head to Delaware to dance and sing along when this year’s staging rolls around. A healthy mix of superstars, up-and-comers, and those who still have yet to make their name known from every genre that were expertly curated helps make Firefly's one of the most interesting lineups of the year.

Firefly Music Festival takes place just outside of Dover, DE, and it’s scheduled for the weekend of June 14-17 this year. With tickets starting at just $269 (which go on sale tomorrow), admission is truly a steal, especially considering the fact that there are over 75 acts on the bill.

As you prepare to see Eminem at every festival this summer, check out a video of him with Bad Meets Evil partner Royce da 5'9" talking about their joint project.