This year marks both the 92nd anniversary of the first Black History Week and the official 42nd anniversary of its expansion to Black History Month. But Fuse is taking the celebration a step further and deservingly making Black History Month an even bigger deal.

We celebrate here at Fuse in a special way: by looking forward. Over the next 28 days, we'll be highlighting future black history. We're looking beyond the obvious, established superstars whose names already in the books to showcase some of the world's most hugely talented people on the rise and innovating pop culture right now. These are brilliant black musicians—both known and rising—actors, filmmakers, writers, creators and others. Some are very young and just getting started while others have just hit their stride, but they'll all be making awesome, inspired, influential art for many years to come. We call it Future Black History.