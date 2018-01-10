Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

After becoming the go-to partner for some of the hottest pop stars in the world over the past few years, H&M has seen two of its most popular musical ambassadors sever ties just this week in rapid succession. Hip-hop star G-Eazy has just become the second musician to end his partnership with the Swedish retailer because of a racially insensitive image that recently ended up on the company’s website. The “Him & I” musical powerhouse announced that he would not be moving forward with a planned collaboration that was slated to appear in stores soon. On Instagram, G-Eazy shared an edited, improved version of the troublesome image along with the following statement:

Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM... Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.