Festival season is officially upon us! We are all trying to survive in these frigid temperatures, but let your mind drift away to the summer months as Governors Ball announced their extensive 2018 lineup. Eminem , Travis Scott , Jack White and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are all set to headline.

Eminem is currently promoting his new album Revival, so it's no surprise that he made it to the top of the Gov Ball bill (despite the record getting critically panned). We haven't heard much from Jack White or the Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently, so their showing could mean there is new music—or a new album—right around the corner. As for the rest of the lineup? Travis Scott, Halsey and the other younger acts all made their presence known in 2017 and seeimingly plan to continue that winning streak this year.

Governors Ball makes its return to Randall’s Island Park in New York City from June 1-3. Get those group chats with your reliable friends prepped as you read this, because 3-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) are available right now at the fest's official website. It is currently at a special “Announce Day” pricing until 11:59:59pm EST. Regular pricing will kick off tomorrow (Jan. 4) at 12:00am EST.

