In anticipation of the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards going down this Sunday (live at 7:30 PM EST on CBS), we asked YOU to vote in 16 different categories in our 2018 GRAMMYs Viewers' Choice Poll. Find out which artists, songs and albums fans think should take home top honors on Music's Biggest Night!
(Winners in bold)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Awaken, My Love! - Childish Gambino
- 4:44 - JAY-Z
- DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
- Melodrama - Lorde
- 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
RECORD OF THE YEAR
- "Redbone" - Childish Gambino
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- "The Story Of O.J." - JAY-Z
- "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
- "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- "4:44" - JAY-Z
- "Issues" - Julia Michaels
- "1-800-273-8255" - Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
- Kaleidoscope EP - Coldplay
- Lust For Life - Lana Del Rey
- Evolve - Imagine Dragons
- Rainbow - Kesha
- Joanne - Lady Gaga
- ÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
- "Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
- "Praying" - Kesha
- "Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
- "What About Us" - P!nk
- "Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- "Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
- "Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man
- "Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
BEST RAP ALBUM
- 4:44 - JAY-Z
- DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
- Culture - Migos
- Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody
- Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
- "Bounce Back" - Big Sean
- "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
- "4:44" - JAY-Z
- "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
- "Bad And Boujee" - Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
- "PRBLMS" - 6BLACK
- "Crew" - GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizz
- "Family Feud" - JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé
- "LOYALTY." - Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
- "Love Galore" - SZA feat. Travis Scott
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
- Free 6LACK - 6LACK
- "Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
- American Teen - Khalid
- Ctrl - SZA
- Starboy - The Weeknd
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
- "Get You" - Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
- "Distraction" - Kehlani
- "High" - Ledisi
- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
- "The Weekend" - SZA
BEST R&B ALBUM
- Freudian - Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule - Ledisi
- 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
- Gumbo - PJ Morton
- Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild
BEST ROCK ALBUM
- Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon
- Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica
- The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
- Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age
- A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
- "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
- "The Promise" - Chris Cornell
- "Run" - Foo Fighters
- "No Good" - Kaleo
- "Go To War" - Nothing More
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
- Baby Driver
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
- Hidden Figures: The Album
- La La Land
- Moana: The Songs
Thanks for making your voice heard, and be sure to tune in this Sunday, Jan. 28 for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, broadcasting live at 7:30 PM EST on CBS. Plus, don't miss Fuse's Major Keys to the GRAMMYs starting Sunday at 4PM!
