The GRAMMY Awards are less than a month away and the Jan. 28 show has revealed its initial list of performers boasting a multi-genre lineup already.

Pop queens Lady Gaga and Pink , R&B singer-rapper Childish Gambino and country powerhouse outfit Little Big Town have all been confirmed for the upcoming show. Plus, as a nod to the awards returning to New York for the first time in 15 years, stage legend Patti LuPone and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will perform a special Broadway tirbute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Per Variety, LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina" while Hansen will sing a song from West Side Story.