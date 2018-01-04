The GRAMMY Awards are less than a month away and the Jan. 28 show has revealed its initial list of performers boasting a multi-genre lineup already.
Pop queens Lady Gaga and Pink , R&B singer-rapper Childish Gambino and country powerhouse outfit Little Big Town have all been confirmed for the upcoming show. Plus, as a nod to the awards returning to New York for the first time in 15 years, stage legend Patti LuPone and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will perform a special Broadway tirbute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Per Variety, LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina" while Hansen will sing a song from West Side Story.
The show broadcasts live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Jan. 28 on CBS with James Corden as the host.
See the full list of performers below and check back for more GRAMMY updates.
2018 GRAMMY Performers
Childish Gambino
Pink
Lady Gaga
Little Big Town
Patti Lupone and Ben Platt - Broadway Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein (featuring music from Evita and West Side Story)
Below, watch Childish Gambino explain why he's "hip-hop's dirty little secret":
