Bruno Mars receives the Grammy for the Best Song of the year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018
The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards went down Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

 Winners in bold.

Album of the Year
Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Lorde - Melodrama
Jay-Z - 4:44
Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
 Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Record of the Year
Bruno Mars - "24k Magic"
 Childish Gambino - "Redbone"
Jay-Z - "The Story Of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble."
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”

Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”
Jay-Z - "4:44"
Julia Michaels - "Issues"
Logic - "1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)"
Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"


Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson - “Love So Soft”
Kesha - “Praying”
Lady Gaga - “Million Reasons”
Pink - “What About Us”
Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons - “Thunder”
Zedd - “Stay (ft. Alessia Cara)”
Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”
 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”

Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay - Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life
Lady Gaga - Joanne
Kesha - Rainbow
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
 Imagine Dragons - Evolve

Best Dance Recording
Bonobo - “Bambro Koyo Ganda (ft. Innov Gnawa)”
Camelphat & Elderbrook - “Cola”
Gorillaz - “Andromeda (ft. D.R.A.M.)”
LCD Soundsystem - “Tonite”
 Odesza - “Line Of Sigh (ft. WYNNE & Mansionair)”

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo - Migration
Mura Masa - Mura Masa
Kraftwerk - 3-D The Catalogue
 Odesza - A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso - What Now


Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen - “You Want It Darker”
 Chris Cornell - “The Promise”
Foo Fighters - “Run”
Kaleo - “No Good”
Nothing More - “Go To War”

Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red - “Invisible Enemy”
Body Count - “Black Hoodie”
Code Orange - “Forever”
Mastodon - “Sultan’s Curse”
 Meshuggah - “Clockworks”

Best Rock Song
Metallica - “Atlas, Rise!”
K. Flay - “Blood In The Cut”
Nothing More - “Go To War”
Foo Fighters - “Run”
 Avenged Sevenfold - “The Stage”

Best Rock Album
Metallica - Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
Mastodon - Emperor Of Sand
Nothing More - The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens Of The Stone Age - Villains
The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire - Everything Now
Gorillaz - Humanz
LCD Soundsystem - American Dream
Father John Misty - Pure Comedy
The National - Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar - “Get You (ft. Kali Uchis)”
Kehlani - “Distraction”Ledisi - “High”
Bruno Mars - “That’s What I Like”
 SZA - “The Weeknd”

Best R&B Song
PJ Morton - “First Began”
Khalid - “Location”
SZA - “Supermodel”
Childish Gambino - “Redbone”
Bruno Mars - “That’s What I Like”

Best Urban Contemporary Album
6lack - Free 6lack
Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
Khalid - American Teen
The Weeknd - Starboy
 SZA - Ctrl

Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar - Freudian
Ledisi - Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
 PJ Morton - Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild - Feel The Real

Best Rap Performance
Big Sean - “Bounce Back”
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Jay-Z - “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar - “Humble.”
 Migos - “Bad and Boujee (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)”

Best Rap/Sung Performance
Jay-Z - “Family Feud (ft. Beyonce)”
Goldlink - “Crew (ft. Shy Glizzy and Brent Faiyaz)”
6lack - “PRBLMS”
Kendrick Lamar - “Loyalty (ft. Rihanna)”
 SZA - “Love Galore (ft. Travis Scott)”

Best Rap Song
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Kendrick Lamar - “Humble.”
 Danger Mouse - “Chase Me (ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi)”
Rapsody - “Sassy”
Jay-Z - “The Story Of O.J.”

Best Rap Album
Jay-Z - 4:44
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
 Migos - Culture
Rapsody - Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator - Flower Boy

Best Country Solo Performance
Sam Hunt - “Body Like A Back Road”
Alison Krauss - “Losing You”
Miranda Lambert - “Tin Man”
Maren Morris - “I Could Use A Love Song”
Chris Stapleton - “Either Way”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne - “It Ain’t My Fault”
Zac Brown Band - “My Old Man”
Lady Antebellum - “You Look Good”
Little Big Town - “Better Man”
 Midland - “Drinkin’ Problem”

Best Country Song
Little Big Town - “Better Man”
Sam Hunt - “Body Like A Back Road”
Chris Stapleton - “Broken Halos”
 Midland - “Drinkin’ Problem”
Miranda Lambert - “Tin Man”

Best Country Album
Kenny Chesney - Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum - Heart Break
Little Big Town - The Breaker
Chris Stapleton - From A Room, Vol. 1
 Thomas Rhett - Life Changes

Best Music Video
Jain - “Makeba”
Beck - “Up All Night”
Jay-Z - “The Story Of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar - “Humble."
 Logic - “1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)”

2018 GRAMMYs: Can't-Miss Looks From The Red Carpet

Here are all that outfits that made us go OMG

January 28, 2018
Miley Cyrus

Cardi B

SZA

Lady Gaga

Elton John

Daddy Yankee

Common

Ashanti

Nick Jonas

Hailee Steinfeld

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Tyler, the Creator

Donald Glover

Kesha

Shaggy & Sting

Camila Cabello

Rita Ora

Sam Smith

Logic

Khalid

Jaden Smith

Bebe Rexha

Kelly Clarkson

Janelle Monáe

Lil Uzi Vert

Luis Fonsi & Águeda López

The Chainsmokers

Pink & Willow

Lana Del Rey

Big Sean

6LACK

Maren Morris

Pentatonix

Kali Uchis

Tony Bennett

Run The Jewels

D.R.A.M.

Eve

Lisa Loeb

Karen Martínez & Juanes

Coco & Ice-T

Gary Clark Jr.

Portugal. The Man

Ne-Yo

