TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards went down Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Winners in bold. Album of the Year

Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Lorde - Melodrama

Jay-Z - 4:44

Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA Record of the Year

Bruno Mars - "24k Magic"

Childish Gambino - "Redbone"

Jay-Z - "The Story Of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar - "Humble."

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)” Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”

Jay-Z - "4:44"

Julia Michaels - "Issues"

Logic - "1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)"

Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"



Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson - “Love So Soft”

Kesha - “Praying”

Lady Gaga - “Million Reasons”

Pink - “What About Us”

Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons - “Thunder”

Zedd - “Stay (ft. Alessia Cara)”

Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”



Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay - Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life

Lady Gaga - Joanne

Kesha - Rainbow

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Imagine Dragons - Evolve



Best Dance Recording

Bonobo - “Bambro Koyo Ganda (ft. Innov Gnawa)”

Camelphat & Elderbrook - “Cola”

Gorillaz - “Andromeda (ft. D.R.A.M.)”

LCD Soundsystem - “Tonite”

Odesza - “Line Of Sigh (ft. WYNNE & Mansionair)”



Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo - Migration

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

Kraftwerk - 3-D The Catalogue

Odesza - A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso - What Now