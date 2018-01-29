The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards went down Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Winners in bold.
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Lorde - Melodrama
Jay-Z - 4:44
Bruno Mars - 24k Magic
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Record of the Year
Bruno Mars - "24k Magic"
Childish Gambino - "Redbone"
Jay-Z - "The Story Of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble."
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”
Jay-Z - "4:44"
Julia Michaels - "Issues"
Logic - "1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)"
Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson - “Love So Soft”
Kesha - “Praying”
Lady Gaga - “Million Reasons”
Pink - “What About Us”
Ed Sheeran - “Shape Of You”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons - “Thunder”
Zedd - “Stay (ft. Alessia Cara)”
Portugal. The Man - “Feel It Still”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay - Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life
Lady Gaga - Joanne
Kesha - Rainbow
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
Imagine Dragons - Evolve
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo - “Bambro Koyo Ganda (ft. Innov Gnawa)”
Camelphat & Elderbrook - “Cola”
Gorillaz - “Andromeda (ft. D.R.A.M.)”
LCD Soundsystem - “Tonite”
Odesza - “Line Of Sigh (ft. WYNNE & Mansionair)”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo - Migration
Mura Masa - Mura Masa
Kraftwerk - 3-D The Catalogue
Odesza - A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso - What Now
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen - “You Want It Darker”
Chris Cornell - “The Promise”
Foo Fighters - “Run”
Kaleo - “No Good”
Nothing More - “Go To War”
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red - “Invisible Enemy”
Body Count - “Black Hoodie”
Code Orange - “Forever”
Mastodon - “Sultan’s Curse”
Meshuggah - “Clockworks”
Best Rock Song
Metallica - “Atlas, Rise!”
K. Flay - “Blood In The Cut”
Nothing More - “Go To War”
Foo Fighters - “Run”
Avenged Sevenfold - “The Stage”
Best Rock Album
Metallica - Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
Mastodon - Emperor Of Sand
Nothing More - The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens Of The Stone Age - Villains
The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire - Everything Now
Gorillaz - Humanz
LCD Soundsystem - American Dream
Father John Misty - Pure Comedy
The National - Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar - “Get You (ft. Kali Uchis)”
Kehlani - “Distraction”Ledisi - “High”
Bruno Mars - “That’s What I Like”
SZA - “The Weeknd”
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton - “First Began”
Khalid - “Location”
SZA - “Supermodel”
Childish Gambino - “Redbone”
Bruno Mars - “That’s What I Like”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6lack - Free 6lack
Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
Khalid - American Teen
The Weeknd - Starboy
SZA - Ctrl
Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar - Freudian
Ledisi - Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
PJ Morton - Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild - Feel The Real
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean - “Bounce Back”
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Jay-Z - “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar - “Humble.”
Migos - “Bad and Boujee (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Jay-Z - “Family Feud (ft. Beyonce)”
Goldlink - “Crew (ft. Shy Glizzy and Brent Faiyaz)”
6lack - “PRBLMS”
Kendrick Lamar - “Loyalty (ft. Rihanna)”
SZA - “Love Galore (ft. Travis Scott)”
Best Rap Song
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Kendrick Lamar - “Humble.”
Danger Mouse - “Chase Me (ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi)”
Rapsody - “Sassy”
Jay-Z - “The Story Of O.J.”
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z - 4:44
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Migos - Culture
Rapsody - Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator - Flower Boy
Best Country Solo Performance
Sam Hunt - “Body Like A Back Road”
Alison Krauss - “Losing You”
Miranda Lambert - “Tin Man”
Maren Morris - “I Could Use A Love Song”
Chris Stapleton - “Either Way”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne - “It Ain’t My Fault”
Zac Brown Band - “My Old Man”
Lady Antebellum - “You Look Good”
Little Big Town - “Better Man”
Midland - “Drinkin’ Problem”
Best Country Song
Little Big Town - “Better Man”
Sam Hunt - “Body Like A Back Road”
Chris Stapleton - “Broken Halos”
Midland - “Drinkin’ Problem”
Miranda Lambert - “Tin Man”
Best Country Album
Kenny Chesney - Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum - Heart Break
Little Big Town - The Breaker
Chris Stapleton - From A Room, Vol. 1
Thomas Rhett - Life Changes
Best Music Video
Jain - “Makeba”
Beck - “Up All Night”
Jay-Z - “The Story Of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar - “Humble."
Logic - “1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)”
2018 GRAMMYs: Can't-Miss Looks From The Red Carpet
Here are all that outfits that made us go OMG
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
John Shearer/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
John Shearer/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
John Shearer/Getty Images
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
John Shearer/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
John Shearer/Getty Images
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
User Comments